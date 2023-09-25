Strong smell reported across Wichita; source unknown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong smell has been reported across Wichita Monday morning, but the source and the cause of the smell is unknown as of around 8:30 a.m.

The smell has been reported by people in Eastborough, College Hill and Derby, among several other locations. One person on social media reported a smoky smell at 135th and Maple.

Many have said the smell was first noticeable on Sunday morning.

