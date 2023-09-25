Strong smell reported across Wichita; source unknown

Smoke generic
Smoke generic(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong smell has been reported across Wichita Monday morning, but the source and the cause of the smell is unknown as of around 8:30 a.m.

The smell has been reported by people in Eastborough, College Hill and Derby, among several other locations. One person on social media reported a smoky smell at 135th and Maple.

Many have said the smell was first noticeable on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west...
1 killed in W. Wichita shooting
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a crash in north...
1 dead after N. Wichita crash
The Easiley family in Clearwater said an offensive act during a homecoming tradition isn't...
Clearwater family expresses concern after homecoming tradition turns offensive
Century II hosts the Midwest Supershow annual car show Saturday.
Century II hosts annual Midwest Super Show

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
LEGO creation
Wichita’s first LEGO convention set for this weekend
FactFinder Investigates the raid of the Marion County Record. What changes have been made, what...
FactFinder Investigates: The raid of the Marion County Record
Magnolia Woods Apartments Residents React to Deadly Weekend Shooting.
Wichita Apartment Residents React to Deadly Shooting