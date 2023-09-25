Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is another cool albeit quiet start to the day across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s, or roughly ten degrees above average this afternoon.

The first full week of fall will not feel like fall. No major weather makers are expected, and a good dose of September sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon.

Expect breezy to windy conditions by the end of the week. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will occasionally gust to over 40 mph resulting in increased fire weather concerns, especially across western Kansas.

When will things change? A cold front may be coming to Kansas early next week with storm chances and cooler temps. However, currently nothing significant is expected with its arrival.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Wind: Light. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 91.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 90. Sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 91. Sunny, becoming breezy.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 90. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny and breezy.

