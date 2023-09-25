Wichita Apartment Residents React to Deadly Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police responded to a shooting call at the Magnolia Woods Apartments Saturday night and found 36-year-old Timothy Vandunk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents described the scene as chaotic.

“Pistols popping, bodies dropping, it was crazy man,” said Magnolia Woods Apartments resident Zay Resto-Torres.

“When I came home, I was trying to pull in and they had this entrance blocked off with like ten cops,” said Magnolia Woods Apartments resident Shelan Peters.

Zay Resto-Torres was with his girlfriend when he heard the shots.

“Yeah, I heard some of the gunshots and I saw some stuff you know,” said Resto-Torres, “I was trying to unlock my door, trying to get in, she was like panicking and stuff I was just trying to get her in safely.”

Police say the shooting started after a disturbance between people who knew each other.

Apartment residents say this is not the first incident where they’ve feared for their safety.

“A lot of stuff has been happening in these apartments like a lot,” said Peters. “You know I just want them to clean up over here, get the drug dealers, all the bad stuff that’s been going on out of here so me and my kids can live cool.”

“I just want it to get cleaned up man you know like I’ve got my girl, I’ve got dogs,” said Resto-Torres, “I just want a safe environment for them you know.”

Shelan Peters says he knows it’s not just happening near his apartment.

“It’s nothing new in Wichita like there’s been a lot of killings that’s been happening lately for real,” said Peters, “you know the city’s got to change we’ve got to get up out of here and do something different.”

