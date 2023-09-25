Wichita’s first LEGO convention set for this weekend

LEGO creation
LEGO creation(Brick Convention)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s first ever LEGO convention is coming to the Century II Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. The event is supporting Creations for Charity, with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For the Wichita Brick Convention, professional LEGO Artists will come in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and meet with fans. There will be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show.

LEGO fans can get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and interact with. Galleries have been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions include:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14 and are available now for either Saturday or Sunday. Tickets are expected to sell out before the end of the month, so purchasing tickets early is highly recommended at www.brickconvention.com/wichita.

