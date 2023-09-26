City of Wichita lists public housing units for sale

City of Wichita
City of Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita listed 13 public housing units for sale as it begins to reposition the Wichita Housing Authority’s single-family public housing portfolio.

The City will begin taking offers on the units and staff will host open houses for the homes between Wednesday and Friday this week. Offers will be considered for at least two weeks, and this timeframe may be extended, subject to need and interest.

Detailed information on each unit, and the process for submitting a written offer will be available at wichita.gov/Economic/Pages/RealEstate.aspx. Offers on the homes should include the name(s) of the individual(s) or entity making the offer, a description of intended use for the property (owner occupied, investment property, etc.) and proposed terms (cash purchase, financing, etc.). Questions may be directed to City staff at HousingDevelopment@wichita.gov.

The 13 homes being sold are part of a group of 37 homes scattered throughout the City that were recently approved for sale by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional homes in the group are currently occupied, and current residents are receiving notice and relocation counseling prior to the homes being marketed.

Open Houses are scheduled throughout the week:

9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 27

  • 1837 N Litchfield
  • 2620 E Stadium
  • 1213 E Selma

1-3 p.m. Thursday, September 28

  • 3314 S Palisade
  • 3330 S Euclid
  • 3402 S Leonine
  • 4616 S Vine

1 -3 p.m. Friday, September 29

  • 1348 S Gordon
  • 1722 S Gordon
  • 3132 W Dora
  • 2002 S Poplar
  • 306 S Vassar
  • 5902 E Zimmerly

