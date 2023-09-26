City of Wichita lists public housing units for sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita listed 13 public housing units for sale as it begins to reposition the Wichita Housing Authority’s single-family public housing portfolio.

The City will begin taking offers on the units and staff will host open houses for the homes between Wednesday and Friday this week. Offers will be considered for at least two weeks, and this timeframe may be extended, subject to need and interest.

Detailed information on each unit, and the process for submitting a written offer will be available at wichita.gov/Economic/Pages/RealEstate.aspx. Offers on the homes should include the name(s) of the individual(s) or entity making the offer, a description of intended use for the property (owner occupied, investment property, etc.) and proposed terms (cash purchase, financing, etc.). Questions may be directed to City staff at HousingDevelopment@wichita.gov.

The 13 homes being sold are part of a group of 37 homes scattered throughout the City that were recently approved for sale by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional homes in the group are currently occupied, and current residents are receiving notice and relocation counseling prior to the homes being marketed.

Open Houses are scheduled throughout the week:

9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 27

1837 N Litchfield

2620 E Stadium

1213 E Selma

1-3 p.m. Thursday, September 28

3314 S Palisade

3330 S Euclid

3402 S Leonine

4616 S Vine

1 -3 p.m. Friday, September 29

1348 S Gordon

1722 S Gordon

3132 W Dora

2002 S Poplar

306 S Vassar

5902 E Zimmerly

