Evergy hosts EV test drives during National Drive Electric Week

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy customers were given the chance to test drive an electric vehicle on Tuesday as a part of National Drive Electric Week.

Drive EV Week takes place from September 22 through October 1, 2023. It’s a nationwide push to raise awareness about the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Customers were invited out to speak with Evergy representatives about electric vehicles, charging options and incentives for Evergy’s EV customers.

“Customers can sign up in advance come on down, and take our Chevy Bolt out for a ride around town and it’s a great way to get the feel of an electric vehicle without a sales pitch,” said Courtney Lewis, a spokesperson for Evergy.

Evergy is part of the Clean Charge Network, which has more than 1,000 charging stations across its service area. You can test drive an electric vehicle at Evergy Connect in Wichita on the first and third Thursday and the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
Rendering of restored Santa Fe locomotive 93
Actor leading Wichita museum’s effort to restore Santa Fe locomotive
police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita
LEGO creation
Wichita’s first LEGO convention set for this weekend

Latest News

National GEAR UP Day
National Gear Up Day
National Drive Electric Week
Nehemiah Scott
First grader struck by arrow in McPherson
Footage from crews battling a wildfire
Firefighters on high alert due to hot, windy conditions, ongoing drought