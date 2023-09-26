Evergy hosts EV test drives during National Drive Electric Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy customers were given the chance to test drive an electric vehicle on Tuesday as a part of National Drive Electric Week.

Drive EV Week takes place from September 22 through October 1, 2023. It’s a nationwide push to raise awareness about the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Customers were invited out to speak with Evergy representatives about electric vehicles, charging options and incentives for Evergy’s EV customers.

“Customers can sign up in advance come on down, and take our Chevy Bolt out for a ride around town and it’s a great way to get the feel of an electric vehicle without a sales pitch,” said Courtney Lewis, a spokesperson for Evergy.

Evergy is part of the Clean Charge Network, which has more than 1,000 charging stations across its service area. You can test drive an electric vehicle at Evergy Connect in Wichita on the first and third Thursday and the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

