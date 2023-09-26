Firefighters on high alert due to hot, windy conditions, ongoing drought

Footage from crews battling a wildfire
Footage from crews battling a wildfire(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the ongoing drought and hot, windy conditions in the forecast this week, firefighters are on high alert.

Sedgwick County Fire Department Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Brad Crisp advises against any burning through the weekend. As the week progresses, high temperatures in the low 90s accompany strong winds. With these conditions, the most recent drought map shows why there’s cause for alarm with the possibility of fire danger statewide.

“Typically, (we) get some rain in late August, early September, mid September timeframe, which kind of relieves the conditions for awhile,” Crisp said. “That’s why we typically don’t see this kind of stuff until the end of October, early November.”

He said Sedgwick County fire crews are fully staffed and prepared.

“If somebody sees smoke, please call it in, we will check it out,” he said. “We’d rather deal with it while it’s small than have it get big and get out of control, and we’re going to send enough resources out to go take care of the situation.”

The Sedgwick County fire marshal offered safety tips for those in the area to limit the fire danger.

“Please minimize the use of like campfires or chimeneas, barbecue grills outside,” Crisp said. “Anything that could potentially spark a fire with those high winds, low humidity and dry conditions could really be problematic for us for these next five or six days.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
Rendering of restored Santa Fe locomotive 93
Actor leading Wichita museum’s effort to restore Santa Fe locomotive
police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita
LEGO creation
Wichita’s first LEGO convention set for this weekend

Latest News

Newton man given prison sentence in child solicitation case
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
House for sale at 2620 E. Stadium.
City of Wichita selling 13 public housing units
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita