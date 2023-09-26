Firefighters on high alert due to hot, windy conditions, ongoing drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the ongoing drought and hot, windy conditions in the forecast this week, firefighters are on high alert.

Sedgwick County Fire Department Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Brad Crisp advises against any burning through the weekend. As the week progresses, high temperatures in the low 90s accompany strong winds. With these conditions, the most recent drought map shows why there’s cause for alarm with the possibility of fire danger statewide.

“Typically, (we) get some rain in late August, early September, mid September timeframe, which kind of relieves the conditions for awhile,” Crisp said. “That’s why we typically don’t see this kind of stuff until the end of October, early November.”

He said Sedgwick County fire crews are fully staffed and prepared.

“If somebody sees smoke, please call it in, we will check it out,” he said. “We’d rather deal with it while it’s small than have it get big and get out of control, and we’re going to send enough resources out to go take care of the situation.”

The Sedgwick County fire marshal offered safety tips for those in the area to limit the fire danger.

“Please minimize the use of like campfires or chimeneas, barbecue grills outside,” Crisp said. “Anything that could potentially spark a fire with those high winds, low humidity and dry conditions could really be problematic for us for these next five or six days.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com