Injured family members of Shawnee youth pastor called 911 for help, court docs say

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former Shawnee youth pastor admitted stabbing his wife and children because of financial issues, according to newly released court documents.

Matthew Richards is charged with five counts of attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly attacked his wife and five children on Sept. 16.

Police responded to the Richards’ house near Long Avenue and Goode Drive in Shawnee after getting several 911 calls. According to the affidavit, one of the 911 callers reported their father chased them with a knife. Another person called 911 to say she had been stabbed and needed help.

Officers arrived and found three people outside of the burning house suffering from stab wounds. According to court documents one of the children suffered stab injuries to the upper right chest as well as a significant cut across his abdomen that exposed internal organs. A second child suffered multiple stab wounds to his colon, liver, neck and back.

One of Richards’ children told officers they were all in bed when his dad started stabbing everyone, according to the court document.

Matthew Richards was still inside the house when officers arrived. He suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at a hospital, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Richards after he was released from the hospital and into their custody.

According to the affidavit, Richards admitted to police, “I stabbed my family.”

Richards went on to explain he came up with the plan to kill his family and set fire to the house because his wife didn’t know about their financial situation, according to the affidavit. He said they were going to be evicted the day of the fire and he hadn’t told anyone in the family.

Richards said he also doesn’t remember stabbing his children, according to the documents. He told police he remembers being on top of his wife and struggling over the knife. He also told officers he remembered one of his children yelling and asking him why he had a knife. He also said he thought it would be better if his family died rather than having to deal with the trauma of finding out the truth about their financial situation.

Richards is scheduled to be in court again on Sept. 29.

