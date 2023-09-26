Investigation continues after teacher found with gun at Ulysses middle school

ULYSSES, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation continues in the southwest Kansas town of Ulysses, where, last Friday, police detained a staff member at the school and recovered a firearm the teacher possessed.

Ulysses Public Schools Superintendent Corey Burton said staff at Kepley Middle School immediately notified the Ulysses Police Department about the teacher reportedly having a firearm at the school, which violates district policy.

“The teacher was questioned and detained in an area of the school that was fully separated from any students,” Burton said.

People in Ulysses expressed surprise and concern about what happened Friday.

“Anything could happen. I could imagine the gun could possibly be taken away from him by one of the students, and he or the students could be in danger,” Ulysses resident Sherrie Olson said.

The Ulysses Police Department said it’s unable to comment as the situation is under investigation. Burton said the middle returned “to normal routines.”

The superintendent said the district plans to update parents as the investigate continues. He also released a statement over the lockdown last Thursday at Kepley Middle School. Burton said the district worked with police to find out that a potential threat of violence was not credible and it was a separate incident from Friday.

