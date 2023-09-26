Jayhawks, Wildcats release full 2023-24 basketball schedules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The full schedules for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons have been released.

Kansas men’s basketball’s slate features a Border War matchup in Lawrence on December 9th, a Big 12 opener hosting TCU, a Big 12/Big East Battle against the reigning National Champions UConn, and more exciting conference matchups in a new-look Big 12.

The defending Big 12 Champions’ full schedule with more information can be found here.

Kansas State men’s basketball, coming off an Elite Eight run, will begin conference play for the entire league, hosting UCF on January 6th. The Wildcats will host five Saturday conference games at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats will host the first Sunflower Showdown on February 5th, and the Jayhawks will host the next on March 5th.

K-State’s full schedule with more information can be found here.

The Big 12 women’s team’s schedules were announced on Tuesday as well.

The Jayhawks will open league play hosting West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse on December 30th. Their full schedule with more info can be found here.

The Wildcats will begin conference play on the road against Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on December 30th. They’ll return to Bramlage Coliseum to host Houston on January 3rd. Full schedule and more information here.

