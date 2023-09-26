McPherson 1st grader injured by errant arrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson first grader was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by an arrow shot by someone doing target practice at a neighboring property.

The student was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover. The district classified the injury as accidental.

During the incident, all other students were told to remain in their classrooms while emergency personnel responded. An email from the McPherson school district to parents said the person who shot the arrow is cooperating with authorities.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

