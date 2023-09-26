More toasty temps today

Hot weather continues today with near record temperatures.
Hot weather continues today with near record temperatures.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It feels like fall this morning, but like the last few days, summer moves in by midday, and continues through the afternoon. Expect high temperatures today in the lower 90s, or ten to fifteen degrees above average.

A weak cold front moving across northern Kansas will mean slightly cooler temperatures today for places like Salina, Hays, and Goodland. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out along the front this afternoon, roughly along highway 50, but most areas will stay dry.

The weather concern later this week, and into the weekend will be stronger, gusty winds from the south. Factor in above average temperatures, and low humidity, and red flag warnings are likely, especially across western Kansas.

Looking ahead… do not expect much variance in our weather until late next week (October 6-7) when a stronger cold front, with cooler temperatures and rain chances, may move into Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: A few evening clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 90.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 93. Sunny, hot, and becoming breezy.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
Rendering of restored Santa Fe locomotive 93
Actor leading Wichita museum’s effort to restore Santa Fe locomotive
police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita
LEGO creation
Wichita’s first LEGO convention set for this weekend

Latest News

More summer-like weather
Fall on hold for summer 2.0
It's a warm start to the week but not record high heat.
Warm start to the work week
7 day temperatures for Wichita.
Dry and warm week ahead
what's next
Slightly cooler, less humid Sunday