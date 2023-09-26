More toasty temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It feels like fall this morning, but like the last few days, summer moves in by midday, and continues through the afternoon. Expect high temperatures today in the lower 90s, or ten to fifteen degrees above average.

A weak cold front moving across northern Kansas will mean slightly cooler temperatures today for places like Salina, Hays, and Goodland. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out along the front this afternoon, roughly along highway 50, but most areas will stay dry.

The weather concern later this week, and into the weekend will be stronger, gusty winds from the south. Factor in above average temperatures, and low humidity, and red flag warnings are likely, especially across western Kansas.

Looking ahead… do not expect much variance in our weather until late next week (October 6-7) when a stronger cold front, with cooler temperatures and rain chances, may move into Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: A few evening clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 90.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 93. Sunny, hot, and becoming breezy.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 92. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

