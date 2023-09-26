Newton man given prison sentence in child solicitation case

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton man was sentenced to 72 months (six years) in prison on two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child on Monday.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office said Billy Joe Smith pleaded guilty to the charges on July 26, 2023.

Along with the prison sentence, Smith will serve lifetime post-release and lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

Lifetime post-release requires the Kansas Department of Corrections to supervise Smith for the rest of his life. If he violates those conditions set by the KDOC, he could be sent back to prison.

