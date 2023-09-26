Road defects raise concerns as Woodlawn construction approaches completion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A message from the City of Bel Aire has some drivers concerned as an extensive construction project approaches completion. Bel Aire’s mayor said it’s expected that Woodlawn from 37th to 45th streets will be full operational by the end of October but also said the road still appears to have multiple defects.

The city said the problems must be addressed to ensure drivers have a safe roadway that’s built to last. The $11 million project on Woodlawn started two years ago. Now some are asking questions about the mayor’s recent post saying portions of the road has defects. Bel Aire Amy Von Achen is among those concerned about the defects.

“One, is this road going to last very long? Two, is this road going to be what it needs to be for the future?” she questioned.

Von Achen said the ongoing construction on Woodlawn is taking a toll on her vehicle.

“We’ve had multiple tire issues on multiple vehicles,” she said. “The vehicles that we’ve had we’ve had to take in for tire repairs several times. We can hear things bumping underneath our cars. It’s just not safe as you’re driving to feel that hitting.”

The $11 million expansion project for Woodlawn is covered in part with a $5.5 million federal grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation overseeing and inspecting the project in its entirety for the City of Bel Aire.

Those who live in the area say while it’s frustrating the construction isn’t finished, they want a permanent fix.

“They’re still working on it. It would be nice to have it done but construction projects have had their share of delays for all sorts of reasons. It’s part of the process,” said Bel Aire resident John Barkett.

Von Achen said she’s like a better idea of what “operational” means with the construction.

“If we use the word ‘operational,’ is operational the way a road should work, or is operational that it’s open with all the bumps that it has right now?” she said.

