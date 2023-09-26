Slightly cooler Wednesday, then hotter again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A weak cold front drifting through Kansas should help to drop temperatures a bit for Wednesday, but it won’t be sticking around for very long because more hot weather is likely to return later this week. The Kansas wind will also be cranking up nearly statewide.

Expect a few clouds early Wednesday with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will reach the 80s for much of the state, but some areas on the Oklahoma state line will be around 90. Winds will remain light.

Thursday will bring about stronger south winds and warmer weather. Highs will be near or above 90 for most of the state, and the sky will remain sunny.

Expect a windy day Friday with gusts above 30, and once again, highs will be near or just above 90.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 61.

Thu: High: 93 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 64 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

