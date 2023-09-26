Wellington school district using grant money to help staff members keep up with rising costs

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Staff members in the Wellington school district are among many struggling to keep up with rising costs. The school district is stepping up to make a difference, using grant money to help them.

Wellington third grade teacher Cecily Day said rising costs are changing how her family is spending money.

“Just budgeting for the month a little more appropriately, making choices that make more sense for us,” Day said.

Wellington, USD 353 superintendent Adam Hatfield discussed specific financial challenges in the district.

“One of the things that has hit our district really hard is we’ve had an increase in health insurance costs due to high usage, so we’re in the middle of that right now and that’s really tough on our employees,” Hatfield said.

The district’s school board unanimously passed a $1,500 retention bonus for all full-time staff members to help address rising costs. The money is from elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) funds, which can be used for anything from upgrading HVAC systems to reading recovery programs.

“Our district could have spent that money on a myriad of things but they choose to spend it on teachers, which is pretty cool,” Hatfield said.

Day said the bonus will help to benefit her family.

“For me, it’s going to help quite a bit,” she said. “I’ve got a family of three and of course insurance has gone up tremendously, so that will make a huge impact.”

Hatfield said the funding comes down to prioritizing staff at Wellington schools.

“Really it comes down to trying to give them something and showing we care about them,” he said. “We are definitely thinking about our people and always wish we could do more.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com