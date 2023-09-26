Wichita mayoral candidates debate less than 2 months out from election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two candidates vying to be Wichita’s next mayor went head to head Monday night in a debate hosted by KMUW at Roxy’s Downtown.

The audience had the chance to hear from challenger Lily Wu and incumbent Brandon Whipple as they campaign ahead of the Nov. 7 general election. Among numerous topics addressed, one that stood out concerned the Wichita Police Department.

Wu said city leaders need improved relationship capital, starting with the WPD.

“They need a new leader who will actually help bridge the police department and our community,” Wu said. “When you lack respect and the resources from the mayor’s office, you will not be able to retain more officers.”

Whipple said that’s hardly the problem.

“I’ll tell you this, no one goes to work wondering if I like them,” Whipple said. “Our officers go to work because they have a calling, a calling to keep our city safe. And the idea that it’s about relationships, no, it’s about resources. It’s about, ‘what can I do to help you be a better officer and be the best police force, and right now, we’re on a path to that.”

As the candidates appeal to voters, among their public appearances is a forum at 6:30 p.m. Oct 19, hosted by 12 News.

