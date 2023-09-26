Wichita mayoral candidates debate less than 2 months out from election

Challenger Lily Wu and incumbent Brandon Whipple took part in the debate at Roxy's Downtown Theater.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two candidates vying to be Wichita’s next mayor went head to head Monday night in a debate hosted by KMUW at Roxy’s Downtown.

The audience had the chance to hear from challenger Lily Wu and incumbent Brandon Whipple as they campaign ahead of the Nov. 7 general election. Among numerous topics addressed, one that stood out concerned the Wichita Police Department.

Wu said city leaders need improved relationship capital, starting with the WPD.

“They need a new leader who will actually help bridge the police department and our community,” Wu said. “When you lack respect and the resources from the mayor’s office, you will not be able to retain more officers.”

Whipple said that’s hardly the problem.

“I’ll tell you this, no one goes to work wondering if I like them,” Whipple said. “Our officers go to work because they have a calling, a calling to keep our city safe. And the idea that it’s about relationships, no, it’s about resources. It’s about, ‘what can I do to help you be a better officer and be the best police force, and right now, we’re on a path to that.”

As the candidates appeal to voters, among their public appearances is a forum at 6:30 p.m. Oct 19, hosted by 12 News.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west...
1 killed in W. Wichita shooting
Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed one person is seriously injured after a crash in north...
1 dead after N. Wichita crash

Latest News

Challenger Lily Wu and incumbent Brandon Whipple took part in the debate at Roxy's Downtown...
KMUW hosts Wichita mayoral candidate debate
Kansas state Reps. Susan Concannon, left, R-Beloit, and Fred Patton, right, R-Topeka, confer...
Influential Kansas House committee leader will step down next month
AFP Kansas is using its funds to support Wu’s campaign with mailers paid for by Americans for...
FACTCHECK: Wichita mayoral race mailer attacks Whipple on COVID grant
A claim from a mailer attacking Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple
FACTCHECK: Wichita mayoral race mailer attacks Whipple on COVID grant