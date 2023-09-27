98 Degrees’ Drew Lachey to appear in ‘label•less’ musical at Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees and choreographer Lea Lachey are bringing their musical “label•less” to Century II on Oct. 21.

The 90-minute musical is described as “heartfelt true stories interpreted through thought-provoking choreography backed by an inspiring contemporary musical soundtrack.”

The musical stars a diverse cast of 17-27-year-olds, along with Drew and Lea, who are dedicated to spreading a message of heart, humanity, and hope.

“Our collective world has never been more divided as people struggle to find common ground and understand, accept, and listen to one another. No two people think the same, look the same, or feel the same way and these differences force difficult conversations,” reads a release. “label•less is the perfect vehicle to bring attention to important topics such as race, sexuality, or mental health in an impactful and creative way that everyone can relate to.”

The “Label•less” cast will take the stage on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

