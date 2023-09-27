Candlelight vigil held on 2nd anniversary of teen’s in-custody death

Cedric Lofton died on Sept. 26, 2021, two days after losing consciousness while in custody at...
Cedric Lofton died on Sept. 26, 2021, two days after losing consciousness while in custody at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC).(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candlelight vigil held Tuesday night honored the memory of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, two years to the day he died after losing consciousness while in custody at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes. The teen’s death prompted public outcry and the formation of a community task force to recommend changes in the youth corrections system. It also brought attention to the foster care system and police response.

Tuesday night, Lofton’s brother spoke at the vigil, saying he’s still seeking justice.

“Because there is no justice as of yet,” Lofton’s older brother Marquan Tetz said. “It’s just a reminder that we’re not there yet, but I’m still striving and I believe I’m getting closer. So to me, it’s mixed feelings. Like, I feel like I’m getting closer, but at the same time, it’s more sad than anything.”

The formation of a community task force followed seven months after Lofton’s death in September 2021. The task force brought 58 recommendations that included increased funding for foster care programs and more money for mental health care.

Tracey Mason, a member of the task force, said he hasn’t seen any changes.

“Nobody’s still being held accountable, nobody’s been fired, anything. Nothing’s happened,” he said. “So, we’ve all had a bunce of processes and policies that people are trying to put in place. As you look at what is going on now, they’re still not in place. They’re back to harassing youngsters, so they’re moving backwards.

Many of the task force’s recommendations are policy-based. Sedgwick County does show that of the 58 recommendations, 31 have been implemented. Twenty two are in progress.

Cedric Lofton coverage
Parents of Cedric Lofton demand release of video after teen’s in-custody death
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
Family of Cedric Lofton asks for criminal charges after autopsy rules teen’s death a homicide
Sedgwick County forming taskforce to review Cedric Lofton case
Legal experts explain role of ‘stand your ground’ law in Cedric Lofton case
911 calls give clearer picture of mental-health crisis before Cedric Lofton died
Community task force meets to review Cedric Lofton case, youth corrections
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Community task force finalizes letter to DOJ concerning Cedric Lofton case

In January 2022, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday that no charges were being filed in Lofton’s death. Bennett detailed the events leading up to the teen’s death and explained why Kansas law closed the door on charges against officers in this case. You can revisit the DA’s 45-page report that explained his decision below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
DA: No charges filed in Cedric Lofton’s death
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Community task force finalizes letter to DOJ concerning Cedric Lofton case
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Community task force meets to review Cedric Lofton case, youth corrections

Most Read

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Rendering of restored Santa Fe locomotive 93
Actor leading Wichita museum’s effort to restore Santa Fe locomotive
police lights
Body found inside vehicle in W. Wichita

Latest News

Nearly three months after suffering severe injuries in a crash, Mulvane High School student...
Mulvane teen welcomed home from hospital nearly 3 months after crash
Mulvane teen Creighton Schmidt returns home after months recovering from a July 3 crash.
Mulvane teen welcomed home from hospital nearly 3 months after crash
With the ongoing drought and hot, windy conditions in the forecast this week, firefighters are...
Firefighters on high alert due to hot, windy conditions, ongoing drought
National GEAR UP Day
National Gear Up Day