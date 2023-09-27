Candlelight vigil held on 2nd anniversary of teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candlelight vigil held Tuesday night honored the memory of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, two years to the day he died after losing consciousness while in custody at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes. The teen’s death prompted public outcry and the formation of a community task force to recommend changes in the youth corrections system. It also brought attention to the foster care system and police response.

Tuesday night, Lofton’s brother spoke at the vigil, saying he’s still seeking justice.

“Because there is no justice as of yet,” Lofton’s older brother Marquan Tetz said. “It’s just a reminder that we’re not there yet, but I’m still striving and I believe I’m getting closer. So to me, it’s mixed feelings. Like, I feel like I’m getting closer, but at the same time, it’s more sad than anything.”

The formation of a community task force followed seven months after Lofton’s death in September 2021. The task force brought 58 recommendations that included increased funding for foster care programs and more money for mental health care.

Tracey Mason, a member of the task force, said he hasn’t seen any changes.

“Nobody’s still being held accountable, nobody’s been fired, anything. Nothing’s happened,” he said. “So, we’ve all had a bunce of processes and policies that people are trying to put in place. As you look at what is going on now, they’re still not in place. They’re back to harassing youngsters, so they’re moving backwards.

Many of the task force’s recommendations are policy-based. Sedgwick County does show that of the 58 recommendations, 31 have been implemented. Twenty two are in progress.

In January 2022, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Tuesday that no charges were being filed in Lofton’s death. Bennett detailed the events leading up to the teen’s death and explained why Kansas law closed the door on charges against officers in this case. You can revisit the DA’s 45-page report that explained his decision below.

