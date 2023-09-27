Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A representative for McConnell Air Force base said a child died there last week.

The child died Thursday, Sept. 21. The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Attempts to revive the child at the scene were unsuccessful.

The investigation remains open and ongoing pending medical examiner results. The representative said no further details can be released at this ti me.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
House for sale at 2620 E. Stadium.
City of Wichita selling 13 public housing units

Latest News

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
A&P mechanic at Yingling Aviation
Yingling Aviation announces second major expansion of 2023
Water main break in Peabody.
KDHE issues boil advisory for Peabody as water main break impacts schools
A candlelight vigil held Tuesday night honored the memory of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.
Candlelight vigil held on 2nd anniversary of teen’s in-custody death