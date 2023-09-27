First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A first grader who was struck by an arrow while she was out on the playground at school is now out of the hospital.

McPherson EMS shared photos of the first responders with the girl as she celebrated her eighth birthday.

“On Wednesday afternoon, representatives of McPherson KS Police Department, Fire Department, EMS, and McPherson USD 418 School District rallied around the student injured by the arrow yesterday and her family,” reads a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “We welcomed her back home and wished her a Happy Birthday!”

McPherson police said a man was target practicing when an arrow went astray, striking the girl half a block away. While the took full responsibility for the accident, police arrested him because it’s illegal to use a bow and arrow within McPherson City limits unless it’s in an enclosed space.

McPherson First Responders and School District Rally Around Student Injured By Stray Arrow On Wednesday afternoon,... Posted by McPherson EMS on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

