Gusty winds coming back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Our weather is on repeat as we see fall conditions during the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s transitioning to summer during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A decaying frontal boundary over south central Kansas should aid in developing a stray shower or storm during the middle of the day. However, the activity will be isolated in nature and most areas will see little to no rainfall.

The weather concerns tomorrow, Friday, and into the weekend will be stronger, gusty winds from the south. Factor in above average temperatures, and low humidity, and red flag warnings are likely, especially across western Kansas tomorrow, and statewide on Friday.

Our temperatures will not move much over the next seven to ten days. Highs in the lower 90s through the weekend will slowly fall into the middle to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Looking ahead… forecast models are trying to bring a stronger cold front, with rain chances and cooler temperatures to Kansas, but the exact arrival remains uncertain. Perhaps by late next week/into the weekend, October 6-8.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated shower/storm; then turning sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 93. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 62. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

