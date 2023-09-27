Man arrested in Colorado in connection to man’s found in Harvey County East Park

Aurora police arrested 28- year-old Clancy Nelson, Jr. (photo taken by KDOC 2021-04-12) in connection to the death of Tyler Lee Ford, 31, whose body was found in Harvey County East Park.(Smith, Angela L. | Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said a man was arrested in Colorado in connection to the death of 31-year-old Tyler Lee Ford. Ford’s body was found in East Park in Harvey County on September 17. It was determined he died from a gunshot wound.

A joint homicide investigation began involving officers and detectives from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, and Hutchinson Police Department. A person of interest was identified, which led the investigation to a residence in Hutchinson. A search warrant was executed at this residence, and evidence of the crime was discovered, police said.

Clancy Nelson, Jr., 28, was identified as a suspect in Ford’s death. Law enforcement officers determined Nelson was in Aurora, Colorado. An arrest warrant was issued, and Aurora police arrested Nelson without incident. He is currently in custody in Adams County, Colorado, pending extradition to Hutchinson on the charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

If you have information related to these cases, please contact Sergeant Jones with the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822, Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

