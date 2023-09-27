Man arrested in Colorado in connection with body found in Harvey County East Park

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department said a man was arrested in Colorado in connection to the death of 31-year-old Tyler Lee Ford. Ford’s body was found in East Park in Harvey County on September 17. It was determined he died from a gunshot wound.

A joint homicide investigation began involving officers and detectives from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, and Hutchinson Police Department. A person of interest was identified, which led the investigation to a residence in Hutchinson. A search warrant was executed at this residence, and evidence of the crime was discovered, police said.

Clancy Nelson, Jr., 28, was identified as a suspect in Ford’s death. Law enforcement officers determined Nelson was in Aurora, Colorado. An arrest warrant was issued, and Aurora police arrested Nelson without incident. He is currently in custody in Adams County, Colorado, pending extradition to Hutchinson on the charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

If you have information related to these cases, please contact Sergeant Jones with the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822, Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com