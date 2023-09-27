Man arrested for second-degree murder in SE Kansas

Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in connection to the death of 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARSONS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell.

Derrick W. Curry, 53, of Parsons, was arrested and booked into the Labette County Jail on Monday for interference with the judicial process; to conceal or destroy evidence of a crime.

On Monday and Tuesday, KBI agents and investigators executed search warrants at Curry’s apartment at 2626 Kimball Ave., in Parsons, and on his vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Curry for second-degree murder in connection with Caldwell’s death on Wednesday. It was then served to him while he was in custody at the jail. The KBI said Curry and Caldwell were acquaintances.

