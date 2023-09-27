Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide

KIOWA CO., Co. (WIBW) - A man recently arrested in Emporia after he rammed his vehicle into an SUV has now been identified as the suspect in a double homicide investigation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Kiowa Co. Coroner’s Office officially identified the human remains recovered on Sept. 20 as Linda Estrada, 44, and Amy Ford, 39, both of Emporia. Officials are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The Emporia Police Department began a missing persons investigation after Estrada was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. She had been on a trip to Denver and never returned home. Ford was reported missing by her family the next day.

Following a 10-day search, the bodies of two women were found in rural eastern Colorado. They were assumed to be Estrada and Ford.

One person of interest has been arrested in connection to a separate incident. KVOE reports that the person of interest is now considered a suspect and has been identified as Phillip S. Lieurance, 35, of Emporia.

Law enforcement officials said an arrest warrant was issued for Lieurance connected to the Colorado investigation as he was already in jail facing 13 other counts related to the incident with the SUV.

On Sept. 11, Lieurance had allegedly been involved in a police chase before it had been called off. Later that night, he hit another SUV with his own vehicle several times before a crash on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia service exit.

As of Thursday, Lieurance remains behind bars in Lyon Co. on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery while driving under the influence

Distribution of marijuana - between 25 and 450 grams

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement - motor vehicle accident or damage to property

Reckless driving

Duty of driver to report damage to unattended vehicle

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property

Officials have not released any information about extradition back to Colorado. The investigation continues.

The families of Ford and Estrada continue to raise funds in an attempt to bring their bodies home. Funds will also go toward caring for the women’s children. As of Wednesday, Estrada’s GoFundMe has raised $3,625 of its $25,000 goal while Ford’s has raised $290 of its $2,000 goal.

To view Estrada's GoFundMe, click HERE. To view Ford's GoFundMe, click HERE.

