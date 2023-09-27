More Kansas schools become eligible to offer free meals, challenges remain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to getting children and teens to learn, making sure they aren’t hungry is a key factor. A federal program meant to help with that is being expanded to cover more than 3,000 more schools.

The USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provides universal free school breakfast and lunch to students at qualifying schools.

The program has been available nationwide for nearly a decade. A school becomes eligible based on the number of students that qualify for federal programs including food assistance, Medicaid and others. Historically in Kansas, while numerous schools qualify for the assistance few have opted into the program. Reimbursement is a roadblock.

Taking a closer look at the issue in the Wichita area, Derby is one of the largest districts, responsible for providing about 4,000 meals each day.

“We like to feed people. We like to take care of people. We know that hungry children can’t learn,” said Derby Public Schools Food Service Supervisor Martha Lawson.

For nine years in Derby at Cooper Elementary School, breakfast and lunch come free for students. This school year, that’s also the case at Swaney Elementary Schools. The free options come with the schools’ eligibility in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.

“All of the kids at those schools can just walk into the lunchroom and enjoy a meal without any worry,” Lawson said.

She said the free meals add up to about $800 per year per child that families can use for other needs. Lawson also said it removes the stigma that can come with free and reduced lunches.

A qualifying school can opt into CEP if 40% of students at a school qualify for federal benefits. This week, the USDA lowered that threshold to 25%.

“(They) lowered the threshold so that more schools qualify but they did not change the reimbursement to match that, so we’re only hallway there,” Lawson said.

Kansas Appleseed, which works to address issues of food insecurity and child nutrition said that is what often keeps eligible schools from opting into CEP. To get 100% reimbursement, more than 60% of students in a school must qualify for those federal programs. Below that, schools cover the costs.

“That is just really hard, especially in rural communities where budgets are already incredibly tight and because CEP is for schools that are low-income schools, you’re already facing that,” said Paige Olson with Kansas Appleseed.

This school year, Kansas Appleseed reported seeing the number of Kansas schools participating increased to about 150. It was 34 last year, out of about 215 eligible schools.

This year, the Topeka school district implemented CEP districtwide, the first in the state to do so.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com