More wind; more warmth

By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas wind will be cranking up to end the week and it looks like the summer heat will spread across the area too. While record highs appear unlikely, it will be much warmer than average statewide.

Expect a sunny afternoon Thursday with wind gusts of 25-35 out of the south. Highs should return to the 90s, which will be over 10 degrees warmer than average.

Friday’s weather won’t change much, but the wind will be stronger. Some gusts will be in the 40-50 mph range, elevating the fire danger and keeping afternoon temperatures well above average.

The wind should back down a bit for the weekend, but most of the state will continue to experience south winds of 15-25 and highs will remain near or above 90. A few isolated storms may return to central and western Kansas, but they will remain very isolated.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot; becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 93 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 66 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

