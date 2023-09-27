Peabody-Burns schools closed Wednesday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
PEABODY, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in the Peabody-Burns school district will not by the classroom Wednesday due to water issues in Peabody. Principal Travis Schafer with Peabody-Burns Elementary School says school buildings are without water Wednesday morning following a water main break in the city. Schafer says the district will decide later today whether students will return to class Thursday.

12 News is working to learn more information on the water main break. We’ll update you throughout the day as we learn more information.

