Riverfront Stadium transforms from a baseball field to a football field

Riverfront Stadium football field.
Riverfront Stadium football field.(Tim Steinert)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Finishing touches are being made to Riverfront Stadium as the grounds crews transform it from a baseball field to a football field.

Wednesday the crews painted the field with the help of some new technology.

“So, we have a semi-autonomous GPS painter, so we auto-steer an UTV with power steering,” Todd Ford the General Manager of Tracknology North America said. “Normally it’s going to take a ground crew about two days to lay it out manually and paint it. We can lay the field out in about 10 minutes, and we can paint the whole field start to finish in about an hour with about half of the paint consumption.”

The first of eight games at Riverfront Stadium will take place Friday night.

“Football is a lot more feet on the field, but as far as tearing up it’s not as rough as baseball.” Ben Hartman the Director of Field and Stadium Operations said. “For most of them, this will be the best field they ever play on.”

The Air Capital High School Football Series features Maize versus Maize South, a game the Catch It Kansas team will be at on Friday.

You can follow along with football games across the state with Catch it Kansas.

