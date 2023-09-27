Some in Hays express concerns over private bathrooms at new high school

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Some in Hays are voicing concerns about the new high school’s bathrooms, set to be private, non-gendered stalls.

“They’re concerned about the design of the new school,” Hays High School Principal Shawn Henderson summarized.

He said the bathroom design was made with safety in mind.

“When you go into that restroom, it’s private,” he said. “When you start talking about dignity and vulnerability of our students and our staff, in that moment when I go in there and close that door, it’s my restroom. It’s almost an answer for some of those things. Do we still need to have adults there, do we still need to be very active in how we’re taking care of kids and supervising? A hundred percent.”

While Henderson said the objective is to keep students safe, some in town see potential problems with the bathrooms. Among their concerns is the believe that the design could make it easier to bully or sexually assault someone.

Others said the change helps with privacy.

“It’s about time,” Hays resident Dennis Johnson said. “People want privacy and it can’t cost that much more.”

