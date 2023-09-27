Some in Hays express concerns over private bathrooms at new high school

Some in Hays are voicing concerns about the new high school’s bathrooms, set to be private,...
Some in Hays are voicing concerns about the new high school’s bathrooms, set to be private, non-gendered stalls.(Heilman, Matthew | KWCH)
By Austin Morton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Some in Hays are voicing concerns about the new high school’s bathrooms, set to be private, non-gendered stalls.

“They’re concerned about the design of the new school,” Hays High School Principal Shawn Henderson summarized.

He said the bathroom design was made with safety in mind.

“When you go into that restroom, it’s private,” he said. “When you start talking about dignity and vulnerability of our students and our staff, in that moment when I go in there and close that door, it’s my restroom. It’s almost an answer for some of those things. Do we still need to have adults there, do we still need to be very active in how we’re taking care of kids and supervising? A hundred percent.”

While Henderson said the objective is to keep students safe, some in town see potential problems with the bathrooms. Among their concerns is the believe that the design could make it easier to bully or sexually assault someone.

Others said the change helps with privacy.

“It’s about time,” Hays resident Dennis Johnson said. “People want privacy and it can’t cost that much more.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita

Latest News

WSU Tech
WSU Tech celebrates record enrollment
Aurora police arrested 28- year-old Clancy Nelson, Jr. (photo taken by KDOC 2021-04-12) in...
Man arrested in Colorado in connection with body found in Harvey County East Park
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Finishing touches are being made to Riverfront Stadium as the grounds crews transform it from a...
Riverfront Stadium transforms for Friday night football