What the Tech? Chat GPT

Jamey Tucker discusses whether teachers can determine if an essay was written by AI by asking Chat GPT.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students discovered Chat GPT less than a year ago. In January students discovered how the technology could help with schoolwork and shared what they found with other students. Soon, students around the world began searching for Chat GPT. Would they use it for research or for cheating? Many parents and educators feared it would be the latter and some students might never write another essay themselves.

It’s been a little over a semester and now we may have a good indication of the answer. Yes, students are definitely using Chat GPT for schoolwork.

And it’s interesting how researchers have come up with that determination. They used Google Search results.

AI expert Francois Chollet of Google Deep Learning wanted a clearer picture to find out if students were using Chat GPT.

Using the results, Chollet found searches for Chat GPT spiked in January and exceeded searches for the popular game Minecraft by mid-April. When summer came and students were not in school, Google searches for things related to Minecraft jumped while searches for Chat GPT dropped.

What happened when schools reopened? Searches for Chat GPT rose again, outpacing searches for Minecraft.

That’s telling, but doesn’t help teachers very much when trying to determine if a paper was written by a student or by Chat GPT. Some teachers may try to determine if an essay was written by AI by asking Chat GPT. Does that work?

I asked Chat GPT to write a 100-page paper on the solar system as if written by a 4th grader. Then by entering the report into Chat GPT and asking if it wrote the paper, Chat GPT confirmed it did not. When I asked again, however, it admitted that the content was generated by AI.

On Chat GPT’s resource page for teachers, it notes Chat GPT isn’t always correct. It also notes that sometimes Chat GPT “makes up responses to questions like ‘did you write this?’ Adding the responses are random and have no basis in fact.

Teachers expecting Chat GPT to be helpful in determining whether something was written by AI or by a student will need to find another way. Chat GPT isn’t reliable when it comes to admitting its work.

Open AI Educator Guide

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita
House for sale at 2620 E. Stadium.
City of Wichita selling 13 public housing units

Latest News

Amazon Alexa
What the Tech? Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa
What the Tech? Amazon Alexa
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory issued for the Simmons Subdivision Sanitation System in Butler County
Person Typing
What the tech? Chat GPT