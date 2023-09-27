What the Tech? Crisis Text Line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, to bring awareness of the rising number of people taking their own lives and the resources available to help.

In a sign of our times, suicide among teenagers and children continues to rise. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 20% of teenagers say they have seriously considered suicide. It is now the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 15-24.

Those are alarming facts. Another fact of that generation is teenagers don’t actually like talking on the phone to anyone. Dialing the phone number of a suicide prevention hotline is out of the question for many teenagers and children. But they do text. They’re comfortable with texting and messaging. A non-profit organization aimed at reducing the number of teenage suicides is meeting kids where they spend a lot of their time.

Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free service where children and teenagers can connect with a licensed counselor over text messages. It’s as simple as sending a text to “home”, or 741-741.

A volunteer counselor will text back, usually within a couple of minutes. The counselor will stay with them for as long as the child or teenager will communicate.

Crisis Text Line has over 65,000 trained volunteer crisis counselors. When a text comes in, one of those counselors will respond. It’s very private, and the number will not show up on a phone bill. No one will know you’ve reached out for help.

Teenagers can also contact crisis text line through a web chat window on a computer, or the “What’s App” messaging app.

Again, the number is 741-741, or ‘home’. Crisis Text Line is always looking for licensed counselors willing to volunteer their time. And if you’re a parent, youth minister, coach, or teacher, you can download flyers to put up in places where teenagers will see them.

It could be the one lifeline a teenager or child will grab onto.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com