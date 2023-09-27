What the Tech? Free Your Music

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Music streamers are a loyal bunch. Once on Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube, people generally stay. Maybe not because they’re perfectly happy, but they know if they switch services, they’ll lose all of the carefully created playlists and favorites and have to start all over or begin the tedious task of copying your library from one service to the other. If you’ve ever wondered what another service might be like, the app “Free Your Music” can do the hard work for you.

Free Your Music copies playlists and favorites from one streaming service to another.

I have 44 playlists I’ve built over the years on Amazon Music. Recently, I found a good deal on a monthly subscription to Apple Music and decided to try it out.

Some of my playlists have hundreds of songs on them. Playlists I’ve created over the course of 6 years for workouts, summer, chill, study, covers, and music from TV shows.

In the Free Your Music app, you choose where your music is, and where you want it transferred. It works with all of the popular services: Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, Amazon Music, and a bunch of services you’ve probably never heard of.

You’ll have to log in to both accounts which was a little unnerving for me. I was giving this app my login information to both Amazon and Apple. Free Your Music says it only uses the logins to transfer the music and doesn’t save your usernames and passwords.

I can then choose which playlists to copy or select them all with one tap on the screen. That’s all you need to do. Free Your Music pulls those playlists and songs from the old service to the new one.

It can take a little while if you have a lot of playlists.

When I open my new Apple Music account, there are all of my Amazon Music playlists ready to stream. It doesn’t remove them from the old service either.

You can use Free My Music to copy playlists to all of your streaming accounts. It’s perfect if you run across a great discount on another streaming service, if you’re just curious as to how the others work, or if your favorite artist is suddenly removed from the libraries.

Free Your Music will move 100 songs for free. After that, you’ll need to pay for the app. It’s a one-time $11 charge. Worth it for many music lovers who want to test the waters of a different streaming service.

The app works on iOS, Android, Mac OS, Windows, and Linux systems.

www.freeyourmusic.com

www.whatthetech.tv

