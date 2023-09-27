Wichita State touts highest-ever enrollment, other institutions see increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State is celebrating the highest enrollment in its 128-year history.

The school said the headcount for all WSU locations is 23,203 according to the annual data released Wednesday by the Kansas Board of Regents. For the Wichita campus, enrollment is 17,548, the highest count ever at WSU. At WSU Tech, student headcount increased 12.6 percent, from 5,021 last year to 5,655 in 2023 -- that’s also the highest ever.

WSU has 1,663 students attending college for the first time, which is the third highest since the school opened in 1895. The school highlighted the success of partnerships with neighboring states offered in-state tuition. Enrollment from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas are up by 4.8 percent.

WSU enrollment shows at 19.1 percent increase in the three data science and analytics programs: business analytics in W. Frank Barton School of Business, mathematics — data science in Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and data science in the College of Engineering.

The Teacher Apprentice Program is the largest online program at Wichita State and continues to grow each academic year. The school said the recent 7 percent growth represents the current partnership the College of Applied Studies has with the Kansas State Department of Education’s Registered Apprentice Program.

Concurrent enrollment with high schools increased 29 percent. Contributing to that growth, Wichita State and WSU Tech launched Shocker Academy, which is a pilot program, currently only available on a limited basis in the Maize school district, that serves as an opportunity for high school students to complete college credit while still attending high school at lower rates.

Elsewhere in the state, Washburn is reporting enrollment growth for the first time in a decade. Wednesday’s Board of Regents report showed Washburn’s overall full-time equivalency (FTE) climbed by 5.5% with the university seeing a 6.1% spike and Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) recording an increase of 2.9%.

Salina Area Technical College has set new fall enrollment records, with more than 1,000 students for the first time – a 17 percent increase over last year and a 123 percent increase over 10 years.

