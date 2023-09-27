Wichita VA Regional Office moves downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to deliver more benefits to Veterans, their families and caregivers, the Wichita VA Regional Office has relocated to 9111 E. Douglas, Suite 200.

They now occupy the second the second floor of the Ruffin Building.

Veterans can make in-person appointments with VA Regional Office Staff and visit Veteran Service Officer organizations starting October 2.

Veterans can file claims now at the new location or online with the Visitor Engagement and Report Application (VERA).

