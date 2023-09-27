Yingling Aviation announces second major expansion of 2023

A&P mechanic at Yingling Aviation
A&P mechanic at Yingling Aviation(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Yingling Aviation announced its second major expansion project of 2023, a 14th building for its facility at Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport. Following a significant renovation, the 17,000-square-foot warehouse will be fully operational by January 2024. This brings Yingling’s total facility space to more than 320,000 square feet.

Yingling is hiring more than 80 new employees, specifically A&P mechanics, sheet metal technicians, avionics technicians and program managers. Yingling will use the new facility for sheet metal repair for flight control surfaces, major structural components, precision cutting on avionics panels, modification, and other services.

Yingling president Andrew Nichols attributes Yingling’s continued expansion in part to its employees and customers.

“Listening to our customers, taking care of our employees, and valuing simplicity as it relates to growth have been the keys to Yingling Aviation’s success over the many years,” Nichols said.

