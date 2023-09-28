2 shot, critically injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paramedics responding to a shooting call in the 300 block of East Harry transported two people to a local hospital in critical condition. The shooting, reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, happened at or near a business in a small strip mall west of Harry and South Washington Street.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

