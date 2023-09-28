2 shot, critically injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Paramedics responding to a shooting call in the 300 block of East Harry transported two people to a local hospital in critical condition. The shooting, reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, happened at or near a business in a small strip mall west of Harry and South Washington Street.

12 News sent a crew to gather further information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita

Latest News

People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished...
Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments
People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished...
Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments
Andover parents are standing with teachers as negotiations continue between the educators and...
Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district
Aerial view of Andover schools
Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district