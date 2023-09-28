Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover parents are standing with teachers as negotiations continue between the educators and the Andover school district. Teachers, and now parents on their behalf, are asking for what they’re calling fair and comparable compensation.

Last month, teachers at Andover Public Schools overwhelmingly rejected a contract proposal by the district. Out of 333 votes, only eight voted “yes” to approve the agreement. The proposal came after a federal mediator was brought in to help with negotiations.

The teachers and district leaders met again Wednesday and did not reach an agreement as the negotiation process continues. After Wednesday’s meeting, Andover Public Schools issued the following statement:

“This evening, we were unable to come to an agreement with the Andover Education Association on a contract for the 2023-24 school year. Despite a challenging budget situation due to declining enrollment, the district proposed over $100,000 in new additional compensation for teachers tonight, bringing the total compensation package offered to an increase of over $840,000. Unfortunately, we were not able to agree on contract terms. The next step in the process is fact-finding, in which an independent fact-finder will hear evidence and provide non-binding recommendations about the issues where agreement has yet to be reached. We look forward to the fact-finder’s input as we seek resolution in this process.”

Parents who attended Wednesday’s meeting explained their support for teachers during the negotiations.

Andover parent Renee Ford said she feels like it’s her job to help get the teachers what she says the deserve.

“I feel like it’s my job as a parent, my job as a taxpayer to stand behind the voices of our teachers,” she said.

Those voices are asking for more money, at least to a point that say is close to what other school districts are already offering. If the Andover district doesn’t reach an agreement with teachers, Ford said she’s afraid Andover schools will lose what makes the district what it is.

“If our teachers leave, there goes our foundation,” Ford said. “So, all these support services, all these extra specialists that we’re hiring in to help support our kids’ education, they no longer matter because our foundation is no longer strong.”

It’s that foundation that parent Amanda Young said brought her and her family to Andover.

“It’s just really disheartening considering I see it day in and day out what the teachers do for these kids, and to see their compensation, it’s just not even just.”

For the Andover moms, losing teachers to another district is the last thing they want to see.

“Where do you think these Andover teachers are gonna go when our community says if they don’t like it, they can leave? I’ll tell you, they’re gonna knock next door,” Ford said.

