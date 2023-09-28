Another ‘Second Chance Thursday’ offers chance to clear traffic warrants in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A coordinated effort to help people clear warrants for minor offenses in Wichita kicked off Thursday morning in Hyde Park, 201 South Greenwood.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Wichita Police Department said it can take care of traffic warrants, environmental court warrants, notice-to-appear warrants and probation violation warrants and get new court dates for offenders. The effort allows those with these warrants hanging over their heads to face the issue without having to worry about being arrested.

Representatives from Wichita City Court are on hand to take payments and answer questions.

The WPD emphasized Second Chance Thursday will not benefit any criminal warrants or Sedgwick County warrants.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is also in Hyde Park with its mobile unit.

“…So, if you qualify to get your license back, you can get your photo done [Thursday] without having to go to the DMV,” Wichita police said.

