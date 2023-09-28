Attempted robbery leads to double shooting at store near Harry and Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department provided further information into a Wednesday night shooting at a store south of downtown Wichita in which two men suffered injuries police described as critical, but non-life threatening. An attempted robbery led up to the shooting, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of East Harry and found two wounded men, ages 25 and 23.

“The) preliminary investigation revealed that the 23-year-old entered a local store attempting to rob the 25-year-old, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire. This case is still under active investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case should call WPD Detectives at 316-269- 4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

