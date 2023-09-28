Boat ramps closed at Wellington Lake due to low water levels

Wellington Lake, Wellington, Kan. on September 3, 2022.
Wellington Lake, Wellington, Kan. on September 3, 2022.(Jay Hall)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wellington is closing the boat ramps at Wellington Lake due to low water levels.

The city said the closure is effective immediately through winter.

“As Waterfowl Season approaches, campsites will be required to vacate by October 28th, with the exception of Old West and Shade, which will remain open until January 31, 2023,” said the city.  “Electricity will be cut off to the closed campsites for the Winter.”

The Wellington Lake Office will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.  You should be able to reach the office at (620) 434-5554 during those hours.

