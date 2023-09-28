City refusing to respond after Law Enforcement Memorial defaced, FactFinder finds it’s a misdemeanor

Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized, City of Wichita says it’s legal
Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized, City of Wichita says it’s legal(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder aired the story one week ago about the Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown being defaced, investigators emailed City Manager Bob Layton, WPD Chief Joe Sullivan, Mayor Brandon Whipple, councilmembers and more asking for a response.

In multiple emails, FactFinder explained what investigators found regarding the city’s own ordinance. From the language used, would make the writings on the memorial a misdemeanor.

Chief Sullivan initially told investigators the city’s legal team told him these writings were legal because they were done in chalk. FactFinder asked the city since there is no mention of chalk in any of its ordinances, why was the Chief told it’s legal to use chalk? FactFinder also wrote that investigators obtained information about cases where others were arrested for similar incidents.

FactFinder also asked, what will stop others from using chalk to write on or deface other property if this city is stating this incident is legal.

The city is refusing to respond.

FactFinder will continue asking questions regarding this incident.

