Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
Attempted robbery leads to double shooting at store near Harry and Topeka

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Man convicted in 2020 rape, kidnapping receives life sentence
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip