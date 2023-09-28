Deadline approaching for feedback on proposed Evergy rate increase

By Max Dutton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State regulators are seeking your input on a proposed utility rate increase many oppose.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide whether Evergy can raise rates on Central Kansas customers by about $15 per month.

On Thursday, 12 News reporter Max Dutton broke down how to make your voice heard as the deadline approaches.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
Man arrested for second-degree murder in SE Kansas

Latest News

Evergy deadline approaching 1
Officer Alli Larison and Stewie the WPD therapy dog.
WPD therapy dog comforts children who witnessed violent incident
Police line graphic (Pixabay)
Road reopens in Hutchinson following police response
12 News put the Scanmarker Air to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? Scanmarker Air Wireless Digital HIghlighter