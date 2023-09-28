Deadline approaching for feedback on proposed Evergy rate increase
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State regulators are seeking your input on a proposed utility rate increase many oppose.
The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide whether Evergy can raise rates on Central Kansas customers by about $15 per month.
On Thursday, 12 News reporter Max Dutton broke down how to make your voice heard as the deadline approaches.
