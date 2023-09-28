Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
Attempted robbery leads to double shooting at store near Harry and Topeka

Latest News

Fire Danger Index
Kansas governor issues disaster declaration for wildfire danger
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022