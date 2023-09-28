Fire weather concerns today, more so tomorrow

Fire danger concerns increase today with the arrival of strong winds.
Fire danger concerns increase today with the arrival of strong winds.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a mild and quiet start to our Thursday, but weather changes are coming our way. While the wind has largely been MIA, it’s back later today and when you factor in the low humidity, fire weather danger is a growing concern.

South winds today between 15-25 mph will occasionally gust over 30 mph, and south winds tomorrow between 20-30 mph will gust over 40-45 mph. Fire danger levels today are critical, but they increase to extreme on Friday.

After a slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon in the lower 90s, or fifteen degrees above average, we are back in the middle 90s later today and Friday. And while most record highs look safe, it will be a close call in a few Kansas communities.

Looking ahead… forecast models are starting to lock into not one, but two cold fronts moving across next week. The first one arrives on Tuesday with showers/storms and cooler temperatures. The second cold front on Thursday could bring the coldest air of the fall season, so far to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 93.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening/overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 74. Mostly cloudy, cooler; morning showers.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
Man arrested for second-degree murder in SE Kansas

Latest News

Stronger winds develop for the end of the week
More wind; more warmth
Gusty winds are coming back to the state late this week.
Gusty winds coming back to Kansas
A little cooler for Wednesday
Slightly cooler Wednesday, then hotter again
Hot weather continues today with near record temperatures.
More toasty temps today