Fire weather concerns today, more so tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a mild and quiet start to our Thursday, but weather changes are coming our way. While the wind has largely been MIA, it’s back later today and when you factor in the low humidity, fire weather danger is a growing concern.

South winds today between 15-25 mph will occasionally gust over 30 mph, and south winds tomorrow between 20-30 mph will gust over 40-45 mph. Fire danger levels today are critical, but they increase to extreme on Friday.

After a slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon in the lower 90s, or fifteen degrees above average, we are back in the middle 90s later today and Friday. And while most record highs look safe, it will be a close call in a few Kansas communities.

Looking ahead… forecast models are starting to lock into not one, but two cold fronts moving across next week. The first one arrives on Tuesday with showers/storms and cooler temperatures. The second cold front on Thursday could bring the coldest air of the fall season, so far to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 93.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 91. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 65. High: 87. Partly cloudy, breezy; evening/overnight storms.

Wed: Low: 59. High: 74. Mostly cloudy, cooler; morning showers.

