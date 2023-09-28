Governor issues state of disaster emergency for wildfire threat

Kansas Wildfires
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer-like temperatures combined with strong south winds and low humidity present a wildfire threat across Kansas and with that, Governor Laura Kelly’s office is taking a proactive step to keep ahead.

The increased fire conditions begin Thursday, ramp up Friday and continue through the middle of next week. Storm Team 12 forecast for Friday includes south winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts to more than 40 to 45 mph.

“Fire danger levels are critical, but they increase to extreme on Friday,” Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jake Dunne said.

Thursday morning, Governor Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster proclamation, which “allows resources to be prepositioned to provide state assistance.”

“This declaration will allow Kansas Forest Service and our partners to be prepared with resources readily available if needed,” State Fire Management Officer Mark Neely explained.

With the hope that the preparedness will be solely precautionary, Governor Kelly relayed a message on how Kansans can mitigate the fire threat.

“I urge everyone across the state to use extreme caution and avoid burning, if at all possible,” she said. “Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

