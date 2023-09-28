Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeowners in a northeast Wichita neighborhood want answers concerning a nearby construction project that’s stalled. People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished apartment complex near 21st Street North and 127th Street East. The complex has been under construction with little to no progress for years.

Neighbors say the lack of progress toward completing the project is leading to crime. They say the site is an eyesore and they’re worried about their property values. The company constructing the apartment building, Calamar, assured neighbors it’s still planning to complete the project. The company said it will resume construction next month, installing doors and windows, but didn’t provide many details.

Neighbors say they just want to see progress made, a timeline for work to be done and accountability.

“Calamar has made promises before and statements about what will happen, and then they don’t. I was impressed that Calamar was here [Wednesday night] at the meeting and thought it was helpful, and they appear to be sincere in moving forward. And I hope the do. There’s no good conclusion to this other than finishing the project,” said neighborhood resident Bill Sorensen.

The City of Wichita said the apartment project is current on all permits, but Calamar hasn’t provided a target date for the project’s completion.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com