Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments

People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished apartment complex near 21st Street North and 127th Street East.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homeowners in a northeast Wichita neighborhood want answers concerning a nearby construction project that’s stalled. People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished apartment complex near 21st Street North and 127th Street East. The complex has been under construction with little to no progress for years.

Neighbors say the lack of progress toward completing the project is leading to crime. They say the site is an eyesore and they’re worried about their property values. The company constructing the apartment building, Calamar, assured neighbors it’s still planning to complete the project. The company said it will resume construction next month, installing doors and windows, but didn’t provide many details.

Neighbors say they just want to see progress made, a timeline for work to be done and accountability.

“Calamar has made promises before and statements about what will happen, and then they don’t. I was impressed that Calamar was here [Wednesday night] at the meeting and thought it was helpful, and they appear to be sincere in moving forward. And I hope the do. There’s no good conclusion to this other than finishing the project,” said neighborhood resident Bill Sorensen.

The City of Wichita said the apartment project is current on all permits, but Calamar hasn’t provided a target date for the project’s completion.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Smoke near K-96 and Greenwich.
Crews respond to fire in NE Wichita
Smoke generic
Mystery continues after unknown smell reported across Wichita

Latest News

People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished...
Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
2 shot, critically injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
Andover parents are standing with teachers as negotiations continue between the educators and...
Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district
Aerial view of Andover schools
Andover parents standing with teachers yet to reach contract agreement with district