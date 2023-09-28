Hutchinson street closed amid police response

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County dispatchers confirm a street in northeast Hutchinson is closed Thursday morning while police negotiate with a person barricaded in a home.

Halstead St. is closed between 30th Ave. and 40th Ave. as Hutchinson police officers and Reno County deputies gather near a home at 30th and Halstead. Dispatchers were not able to share specific information, but they say the situation began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll bring you information here on 12 News as the situation unfolds.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com