Hutchinson street closed amid police response

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County dispatchers confirm a street in northeast Hutchinson is closed Thursday morning while police negotiate with a person barricaded in a home.

Halstead St. is closed between 30th Ave. and 40th Ave. as Hutchinson police officers and Reno County deputies gather near a home at 30th and Halstead. Dispatchers were not able to share specific information, but they say the situation began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll bring you information here on 12 News as the situation unfolds.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

McConnell Air Force Base
Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday (9/26/23) after an arrow he shot flew onto the...
McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
McPherson first responded helped a first grader who was struck by an arrow on Tuesday celebrate...
First responders in McPherson help first-grader struck by arrow celebrate birthday
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
Man arrested for second-degree murder in SE Kansas

Latest News

12 News put the Scanmarker Air to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? Scanmarker Air Wireless Digital HIghlighter
People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished...
Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments
People living in and near the Hawthorne neighborhood are concerned about an unfinished...
Homeowners in NE Wichita neighborhood voice concerns over stalled construction on apartments
Two injured in shooting on East Harry, south of downtown Wichita
2 shot, critically injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita